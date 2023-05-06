Biden defends Hunter ahead of possible federal charges

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

1:08 PM – Saturday, May 6, 2023

President Joe Biden insisted his son “has done nothing wrong” as Hunter Biden could be facing possible charges following a years long investigation into his business dealings.

Advertisement

In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC on Friday, President Biden reiterated that he trusts his son, and that he has faith in him.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” the President said. “I trust him. I have faith in him. And It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

The President defended his son after reports from the Washington Post suggested that the prosecutors are reaching a conclusion on Hunter’s tax matters, along with a gun charge.

According to the Washington Post, David Weiss, the United States Attorney for Delaware and his federal prosecutors that are investigating Hunter, are contemplating four charges, three related to tax crimes, and one charge related to an illegal purchase of a firearm.

Last week, Hunter Reportedly met with Weiss at the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington D.C.

At the same time, Congressional Republicans are intensifying their probe into the President and his son as news broke on Wednesday that a whistleblower has come forward claiming that the FBI has a file showing the President had engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.

The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the FBI for the document which the whistleblower alleges shows Biden participating in an exchange of money for policy decisions scheme with a foreign national during his time as Vice President.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States,” Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

Meanwhile, during the interview with MSNBC, Biden was asked Rhule why he is running for re-election at 80 years of age.

“Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” Biden answered. “And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proved myself to be honorable as well as also effective. We cannot let this election be won and the same man who was president four years ago.”

Biden then brought up his work on the infrastructure, saying that he was “investing in improved railroads and bridges, and replacing lead pipes.”

The President went on to claim that the reason the recent polls were piled against him was because the media painted him in a negative light.

“All they’ve heard is negative, for three years,” he said. “I’m not being critical of the press, but you turn on the tv and it’s all negative.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts