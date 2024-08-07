Biden Claims He’s Worried About A ‘Peaceful Transition’ If Trump Loses November Election

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:35 PM – Wednesday, August 7, 2024

President Joe Biden said that he is concerned about a peaceful transition of power should Donald Trump lose the presidential election in November.

“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” said President Biden in a CBS News interview, referring to the hypothetical situation of Trump’s defeat. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there’d be a bloodbath,” Biden continued.

However, conservatives on social media platforms were quick to correct Biden’s remark, arguing that the “bloodbath” quote was completely taken out of context and that Biden was attempting to turn off voters from Trump while making him seem threatening.

They also highlighted how there would not be a transition of power at all, since Democrats currently hold the presidential office.

The “bloodbath” quote that Biden was referring to was taken out of context, as Trump was previously referring to the auto industry when he used the term. The former GOP president was in no way openly advocating for or threatening political violence.

“The [bloodbath] comment came in the midst of an extended riff on the auto industry, unions, the transition to electric vehicles and auto plants in Mexico,” CNN reported.

The two presidents took shots at each other in March, with Biden’s campaign spokesperson, James Singer, stating: “This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence.”

However, following the comments, the Trump campaign fired back.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing that puts [director] Roman Polanski to shame,” said Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesman.

Nevertheless, Biden has since dropped out of the race, as Democrat elites and leaders had urged him to step down due to his low polling numbers and poor debate performance against Trump.

