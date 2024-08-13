Biden Claims Harris Is Not More ‘Progressive,’ Hints At Attending Trump Inauguration If He Wins 

US President Joe Biden speaks at a Biden Cancer Moonshot event at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 13, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:51 PM – Tuesday, August 13, 2024

President Joe Biden argued that Vice President Kamala Harris, the new Democrat nominee, is not more “progressive” than him on policies, and the president also hinted that he will attend the January inauguration regardless of which candidate wins.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden, “How much more progressive is Vice President Kamala Harris than you as a candidate in the general?”

“The issues we’ve worked on together have made big progress economically,” the president responded while walking out of the White House en route to an event in Louisiana.

“No one calls what we did on infrastructure progressive. It’s a good policy,” Biden added.

Later, when reporters asked him if he planned to attend a Trump inauguration, Biden insinuated that he would. The questions transpired while he was boarding Air Force One on Tuesday.

“I have good manners,” he told reporters, according to a report sent to Newsweek. “Not like him [speaking of Trump].”

Biden was referencing how former President Donald Trump previously skipped the Democrat president’s inauguration back in 2021, marking the first time in more than 150 years that an outgoing president had skipped the inauguration of his successor.

