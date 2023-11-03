Biden Campaign Predicts Tight General Election

(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

6:01 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

President Joe Biden anticipates a close rematch with former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

About one year out from election day, Biden’s campaign said in a memo that it plans to emphasize familiar themes from 2020in order to persuade his coalition of supporters.

The election will occur one year from this Sunday.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, reported that her team is already looking beyond the Republican presidential primary to a general election “that will be very close.”

Rodriguez asserted that the messaging Biden ran on in 2020 still resonates with Democrat voters.

The current president’s policy priorities for a second term were highlighted in an advertisement paid for by the Biden campaign. “Childcare and elder care” are on the agenda, including protecting Social Security and Medicare. Biden also claims to enact a minimum tax for billionaires, codify the right to abortion, ban all assault weapons, and protect voting rights.

“The president and vice president have a strong message that resonates with voters, a clear contrast with whoever the MAGA Republican Party nominates,” Rodriguez wrote. “This campaign will win by doing the work and ignoring the outside chatter — just like we did in 2020.”

Throughout his campaign so far, President Biden has consistently criticized the Republican Party, calling MAGA supporters dangerous “extremists.”

“MAGA extremists are cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” Biden continued.

Recent national polls suggest that a Biden vs. Trump rematch would result in an extremely tight race.

Trump has established a strong and early lead in the 2024 GOP primary, even amidst his legal challenges. He currently leads in key early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

