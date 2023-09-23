Biden Campaign Planning To Send Newsom To GOP Debate

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

8:43 AM – Saturday, September 23, 2023

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has announced they will be sending Governor Gavin Newsom to the next GOP debate.

Newsom (D-Calif) will be at the Republican presidential primary debate to counter Republican remarks and highlight anything the Biden’s team thinks to be rhetoric in the discussion.

The California governor will be accompanied by Biden-Harris Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison.

“The campaign response builds off the strong and effective plan from the first debate with a clear north star: push back on Republicans’ lies and highlight their extremism at every turn. Our response will ensure we hold every Republican and their extreme positions accountable,” the Biden campaign said.

The debate will be hosted by Fox Business News Network at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California and is reportedly expected to focus on economic strategy.

Reportedly, the Democrat party will challenge the contrast between “Bidenomics” and what the Biden campaign calls “MAGAnomics.”

Newsom spoke to the press and said that they are “all in” to back-up the 46th president.

“The train has left the station,” Newsom said. “We’re all in. Stop talking. He’s not going anywhere. It’s time for all of us to get on the train and buck up.”

Biden Spokesperson Kevin Munoz told the press that the response at the discussion will push back on “Republican’s lies”

The DNC also reportedly plans to hire a plane to fly over Southern California that reads “2024 GOP: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base.”

Ahead of the debate, the Biden campaign also said it will put a focus on “Latino political power” during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Even though the Democrat campaign plans to challenge former President Donald Trump’s decisions, the 45th president is not attending the debate as he also did not attend the first time after refusing to sign the loyalty pledge.

The debate will be held on Wednesday, September 27th.

