Biden Campaign Develops Special Task Force Before Election To Combat What It Calls ‘Cheap Fake’ Biden Videos

1:30 PM – Wednesday, June 19, 2024

A special task force was purportedly established by the Biden campaign to lessen the impact of social media footage depicting the president acting befuddled or bizarre in public, according to a campaign staffer who spoke with Politico.

“It’s also very insulting to the folks, the viewers who are watching it. And so we believe we have to call that out. We’ve been calling it ‘cheap fakes.’ That is something that came directly from the media outlets in calling it that, the fact-checkers and calling it that,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated, claiming that these videos are edited to make Biden look worse off.

White House staff and officials working for the 2024 Biden election campaign have started to work towards combating “negative-spun” videos depicting the current president more often, fazed by media partners’ coverage of the president’s age, cognition, embarrassing moments, and certain recordings that show moments of odd behavior.

“Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse or manipulation in which the [perpetrator] attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in their victim’s mind. Typically, gaslighters are seeking to gain power and control over the other person, by distorting reality and forcing them to question their own judgment and intuition,” according to Newport Institute.

The term “cheap fakes” was coined by the White House in response to a video that surfaced on Sunday, showing former President Barack Obama escorting Biden off stage after the president seemed to freeze and look confused during a fundraiser.

In another video from June 13th, Biden can be seen straying into the distance at the G7 summit before being directed back to the group of world leaders enjoying a skydiving demonstration by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a third video, Biden is seen staring blankly off into the distance while Vice President Kamala Harris and others danced at a “Juneteenth celebration.”

A Biden campaign staffer told Politico’s West Wing Playbook on Tuesday night that the campaign “established a taskforce to mitigate the risks” posed by what they claim are “fake” videos created to make Biden look bad.

The official also emphasized that social media companies and media allies bear the responsibility of reducing the negative impact of the Biden blunder videos that seem to always be circulating.

Online users chimed in and expressed their disbelief of this new approach by the Biden administration.

However, the Biden administration still doubled down and continued to claim that people cannot trust negative footage caught of our president, even though many have witnessed his blunders in a live setting.

“Voters deserve accurate information to inform their choice this November, and our campaign will be vigilant in calling out these lies when we see them,” said Biden campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg. “We hope media organizations and others with influential platforms follow our lead.”

Yet, not everyone has accepted the narrative of the “cheap fake.”

Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung reiterated to reporters on Tuesday that there many real life, unedited videos showing Biden acting confused, sleepy, or flat-out strange in public.

“The truth hurts,” Cheung said. “When the Biden campaign is confronted with that cold, hard reality, they offer ridiculous claims that anyone who clearly sees Biden acting like a brain-dead dope is part of some media-wide conspiracy.”

