Biden Blames GOP For Possible Government Shutdown

President Joe Biden speaks onstage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:09 PM – Sunday, September 24, 2023

President Joe Biden blamed the failure of Congress to reach an agreement to avert a government shutdown and political violence on a group of “extreme Republicans.”

The 46th president and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the annual awards dinner for the CBC Foundation’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall.

Biden had issued a warning during his speech that “America could be forced to pay the price” if Republicans in Congress fail to act.

“Let’s be clear: if the government shuts down, that means members of the Congress — members of the U.S. military are going to have to continue to work and not get paid,” Biden said. “A government shutdown can affect everything from food safety to cancer research to Head Start for children.”

Biden continued by stating that funding the government is one of the “most basic responsibilities of Congress,” and he accused “extreme Republicans” for breaking a prior debt ceiling agreement that contained spending caps.

According to GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, over the weekend, House Republicans continued to deliberate and intended to move forward on a package of appropriations measures this week in the hopes of garnering support for a short-term continuing resolution to keep the government running smoothly.

“That’s our plan,” McCarthy said. “If we’re able to get 45 more days, just like a stop-gap, and get the rest of our business done, it would be very productive.”

The president also addressed the 2024 presidential race, citing past statements that “democracy is under attack” and that there is a “battle for America’s soul.”

Biden maintained on Saturday that Americans “no longer question that the United States’ democracy is at threat today” and will be in 2024.

Additionally, Biden, 80, addressed conversations surrounding his advanced age and whether he is fit for office.

“When I came to office, this nation was flat on its back,” Biden said. “I knew what to do. I vaccinated the nation and rebuilt the economy. When Russia invaded Ukraine. I knew what to do. I rebuilt NATO. And brought our alliance to rally the world. And above all, when democracy was taken I knew what to do.”

When addressing political division and violence, the president, once again, blamed Trump and his “MAGA Republican base.”

“That’s the greatest terrorist: domestic. Because far too often, it’s still the case, you can get killed or attacked walking on the streets of America just because you’re black or because you’re wearing a symbol of your faith … I want the entire nation to join me in sending the strongest, clearest, most powerful message possible that political violence in America is never, never, never acceptable in our democracy. Never. Because democracy is at stake,” he said. “Let there be no question Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to spread anger, hate, and division. They seek power at all costs, they’re determined to destroy this democracy. I can not watch that happen, nor can you. And I’ll always defend, protect and fight for our democracy.”

During his speech, Biden also mispronounced rapper LL Cool J’s name and simply referred to the artist as “boy” before swiftly correcting himself.

Biden has an history of specifically referring to Black men as “boy,” which has been deemed offensive by many notable Black conservative commentators who have spoken on the matter. Earlier this year, Biden also referred to Governor Wes Moore (D-Md.), Maryland’s first Black governor, as “boy.”

