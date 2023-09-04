Biden Attacks Trump’s Record During Labor Day Speech

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses union workers at Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 on September 4, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

1:43 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

President Biden went after former President Trump while touting his own accomplishments during the annual tri-state Labor Day parade in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Biden said this year they’re celebrating paying jobs and unions. He sought to take credit for creating 13.5 million jobs since he stepped into the oval office.

“You wouldn’t know from all the negative news you hear,” Biden said. “What we’re getting through is one of the greatest job creation periods in American history. For real, that’s a fact.”

Biden then took aim at his predecessor, linking Donald Trump to 31st President Herbert Hoover, who held office during the onset of the Great Depression.

“He was one of two Presidents who left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected,” he continued. “By the way you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover. Ain’t that kind of coincidental.”

Biden claimed all of the jobs lost during the pandemic have recovered, and that employment and inflation is down.

Meanwhile, according to a June report from the House Budget Committee, nearly 72% of all job gains since Biden’s 2021 inauguration were not new job creation, but simply jobs that were being recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the last guy was here we were shipping jobs to China, now we’re bringing jobs home from China,” Biden said. “When the last guy was here your pensions were at risk, we helped save millions of pensions with your help.”

The president touted Bidenomics as a “blue collar blueprint for America” and denigrated Trump’s infrastructure efforts.

“Can you believe we used to have the best infrastructure in the world?” Biden said. “And then we fell to number 13 in the world… the United States of America 13th in the world, but guess what? Guess what? The great real estate builder, the last guy, he didn’t build a damn thing.”

Biden said that for Trump, infrastructure week became a punchline, but for him it’s a headline.

The Democrat’s claims did not go unnoticed by Trump’s campaign.

“President Trump produced a booming economic recovery, and record low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans and women,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “Joe Biden is the destroyer of America’s jobs and continues to fuel runaway inflation with reckless big government spending. President Trump’s vision for America’s economic revival is lower taxes, bigger paychecks and more jobs for American workers.”

Voters have shown concern over the 80-year-old president’s age after a recent poll from the Associated Press showed 77% of respondents saying Biden is too old to serve.

The president said on Monday, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom.

Biden’s claims come as the 2024 presidential campaign could end up being a referendum on how Americans feel about his ability to serve a second term, as well as his handling of the economy.

