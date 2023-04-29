Biden attacks Republicans again, labeling them as the ‘real problem’

U.S. President Biden completes Irish tour with return to ancestral home

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 2:10 PM – Saturday, April 29, 2023

President Joe Biden delivered a speech at a reception for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, where he took the opportunity to attack “MAGA Republicans” once again.

In his remarks, Biden said that MAGA Republicans are attempting to undo the progress that his administration has made, and that they are “trying to take us backwards.”

“MAGA Republicans are trying to take us backwards. But together, we’re not going to let them do it. Not an inch back. Instead, our agenda is going to continue to bring us forward and build on the progress we made. And we must finish this job,” the president said. “Let’s keep growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up. Let’s protect a woman’s right to choose and codify Roe v. Wade. Let’s protect our children from gun violence by continuing to work to eliminate assault weapons. And let’s keep lowering the prescription drug cost not just for those on Medicare, but for all Americans.”

Biden also talked about what he had accomplished while he has been in office, which included signing the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the bipartisan infrastructure and gun reform laws.

The president went on to highlight his Supreme Court appointee, Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, as well as the “12 million brand-new jobs” that was created in two ears. He touted the number of jobs created under his administration as “more than any president has created in a four-year term.”

Another claim by Biden on Friday is that the American freedoms and democracy are currently under attack by “MAGA Republicans.” He went on to say that those Republicans make up a total of 30% of the Republican party and added that they are the “real problem” and that “this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

Biden used the reception on Friday as a chance to campaign for his upcoming re-election and ask donors to remember their contributions in the 2020 election and said that he was “optimistic” he will win the re-election.

“Remember 2020, when everyone had written us off?” the President said. “But you folks in this room, you knew we could do it, and we did. You raised significant amounts of money to allow us to compete.”

The president also slammed the Republican party due to the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Remember 2022, the midterm elections, when we were supposed to get our clock clean and swamped? ‘The red wave is coming’” he said. “Because of your help, it never happened, and we met the moment again and again, a broad coalition with all of you. And we’re going to do it again in 2024 together.”

Biden concluded by telling his donors that democracy is dependent on them, and that “this is about our freedoms.”

“I’m here tonight to ask your help to help me finish the job. And, folks, here’s the bottom line. It’s very simple: We need you. Our democracy needs you, because this is about our freedoms.” Biden said. “Let’s protect our children from gun violence by continuing to work to eliminate assault weapons. And let’s keep lowering the prescription drug cost not just for those on Medicare, but for all Americans — for all Americans.”

The president, who has recently officially announced his intentions to run for re-election, is facing historically low approval ratings, along with members of the Democrat party not fully supporting him due to his unpopularity and advanced age.

