Biden Approval Rating Nears Lowest Level Since Start Of Presidency 

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:42 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

This month is the lowest point in United States President Joe Biden’s approval rating throughout his entire tenure in office.

On Sunday, a three-day opinion poll closed, where it was shown that only 40% of the respondents approved of Biden’s presidential performance.

It is generally anticipated that former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, will face Biden again in November 2024.

According to the poll, the top three issues facing the nation are immigration, crime, and the economy, all of which Trump and other Republicans have attacked Biden on.

19% of those surveyed said that the economy was the most important issue, followed by immigration (11%), and then crime (10%).

Since August 2021, Biden’s public approval rating has consistently been below 50%.

This month’s rating was close to the lowest points of his presidency, which were 36% in mid-2022.

Around 1,017 adults participated in the online Reuters/Ipsos poll. According to AllSides.com, a site that determines media bias and whether certain outlets lean more right-wing or left-wing, Reuters was rated as being center-left.

