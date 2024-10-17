Biden Announces Cancellation Of $4.5B In Student Debt For 60,000 Public Service Workers

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:38 PM – Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Biden administration just announced the approval of cancellation of $4.5 billion in student debt for 60,000 public service workers.

The Thursday announcement revealed that “over 60,000 public service workers” would be receiving debt forgiveness, which brings the total of Americans who have had their debt canceled under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to over a million.

Meanwhile, American taxpayers and a large majority of other former college students whose debts haven’t been cancelled have expressed frustration in regards to how their hard-earned money would go to supporting those who were seemingly picked at random and absolved of the responsibility.

“Public service workers – teachers, nurses, firefighters, and more – are the bedrocks of our communities and our country. They dedicate their careers to giving back to others, and were given the promise of student debt forgiveness after 10 years of public service and 10 years of payments under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. But for too long, the government failed to live up to its commitments, and only 7,000 people had ever received forgiveness under Public Service Loan Forgiveness before Vice President Harris and I took office,” Biden’s statement read.

Biden has still decided to ignore the Supreme Court’s decision, which previously ruled that college loan debt forgiveness is unconstitutional. With this most recent new round of loan forgiveness, he continues to defy the ruling through already existing programs like the PSLF.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on our student debt relief plan, we are continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible,” Biden previously stated.

“From Day One of my Administration, I vowed to improve the student loan system so that a higher education provides Americans with opportunity and prosperity – not unmanageable burdens of student loan debt. I won’t back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams,” he continued.

The Biden administration noted that it is responsible for $175 billion in canceled debt for almost five million Americans.

Meanwhile, Biden is also locked in a legal battle with several Republican attorneys general regarding the matter. It involves $147 billion that the administration plans to utilize to cancel student debt for an additional 27.6 million borrowers.

“The Biden-Harris administration is not ‘forgiving’ debt – they are taking it from those who willingly took it out and transferring it onto those who didn’t go to college or already paid off loans,” stated Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

“This scheme is an abuse of power and a shameless bid to buy votes on the eve of an election at taxpayers’ expense,” he continued.

