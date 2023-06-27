Biden announces $42.5 billion plan to give widespread high-speed internet access

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 26: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a $42 billion investment in high-speed internet infrastructure during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

1:20 PM – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that $42.5 billion from his infrastructure law will be distributed to spread high-speed internet access across the country.

The funding will reportedly go to all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., and U.S. territories. The new plan is aimed at boosting internet access for the 7% of people who live in underprivileged areas. The White House indicated that all residents and small businesses could be connected to “reliable, affordable high-speed internet by 2030.”

In a recent remark, Biden called it an “equally historic investment” as the effort of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to bring electricity to America.

“For today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity or water or other basic services,” he said. “But it’s not enough to have access—you need affordability and access,” the president said, adding that his administration is working with service providers to bring down costs on what is now a household utility—like water or gas—but often remains priced at a premium.

The internet access funding amounts depended on the number of unserved locations or locations that lack access to internet download speeds of at least 25-megabits per second and upload speeds of 3-Mbps.

The funding included more than $1 billion each for 19 states, with the remaining states receiving less money.

When funding commitments are completed, states must then reportedly create a plan for how to bring broadband to communities who require it most. If there are leftover funds, local leaders were told to focus on improving internet connectivity for those with slower speeds.

Biden claimed that more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cable that provides internet access.

Despite the announcement, Biden will likely face an uphill battle due to factors like the steep price, the complicated nature of a broadband network build-out, and the gaps in the government’s understanding of who needs connectivity.

Following his announcement, Biden is reportedly launching the second phase of his “Investing in America” tour. In this tour he plans to travel and promote new legislation on infrastructure, the economy, and climate change.

The president’s advisors feel as though voters should learn more about Biden’s policies heading into his 2024 reelection campaign, with the hope that more voters will back him once they are better educated.

The recent announcement remains a challenge as inflation has been a growing issue since his administration took over. A recent ABC News poll revealed that “54-36%” of Americans said former President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in 2024, did a better job of handling the economy while in office than Biden has.

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly already been traveling across the country to promote the infrastructure law with the administration’s additional internet plan. During her travels, the VP asked audiences to imagine if they had to bring their kids to a McDonald’s parking lot in order for them to do their homework, citing the challenges that people face everyday to use internet.

State broadband officials have said that they will be watching closely to see how the funding matches their local needs after visiting Biden at the White House on Monday.

