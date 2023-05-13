Biden administration to appeal decision which blocks the release of migrants without dates

Immigrants wait to be transported and processed by U.S. Border Patrol officers at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Attorneys of the Justice Department asked the United States District Court in the Northern District of Florida for an emergency stay on the two-week restraining order that was placed on the Biden administration policy on Thursday, saying that the Biden administration plans to appeal the 11th circuit decision.

On Thursday, hours before Title 42 was set to expire, Judge T. Kent Wetherell placed a temporary restraining order on the administration’s “parole without release” policy after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a suit in which she said that the policy of the Biden administration is unlawful and is too similar to the “Parole + ATD” policy implemented in March which was ultimately blocked.

“Florida seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo until the parties can brief motions for a preliminary injunction or to postpone the effective date of the new policy,” the lawsuit stated. “The Biden Administration’s behavior, if left unchecked, makes a mockery of our system of justice and our Constitution.”

AG Moody also expressed her concerns about the policy calling it “unlawful” and “dangerous,” she also said that the current administration needs to take action to “secure the border and protect the American people.”

Wetherell agreed with Moody saying that the current problem is the result of the Biden administration and their failed policies.

“Putting aside the fact that even President Biden recently acknowledged that the border has been in chaos for ‘a number of years,’” he said. “Defendants’ doomsday rhetoric rings hollow because, as explained in detail in Florida, this problem is largely one of Defendants’ own making through the adoption an implementation of policies that have encouraged the so-called ‘irregular migration’ that has become fairly regular over the past 2 years.”

The Biden administration labelled the ruling as “sabotage” and said that the restraining order granted by Wetherell will “irreparably harm the United States and the public by frustrating measures that are necessary to secure the border and protect the health and welfare of both migrants and Border Patrol Agents.”

According to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that without the ability to release the migrants, they would have an overwhelming 45,000 people in custody by the end of May alone.

“The Court should immediately stay its orders to prevent those harmful consequences while the government seeks review in the court of appeals,” the attorneys stated in their emergency filings.

