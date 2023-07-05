Biden Administration increases number of migrants allowed to cross

Venezuelan migrants browse the CBP One mobile app searching for an appointment to enter the United States outside the temporary stay of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on May 5, 2023. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

2:12 PM – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Biden administration has once again increased the number of migrants allowed to cross the border using the CBP One app.

Customs and Border Protection said that the number of migrants that are allowed into the United States each day via the CBP One app has now been increased to 1,450, which translates into roughly 43,500 people allowed per month.

Troy Miller, a senior official who is performing the duties of CBP commissioner released a statement saying that they have increased the number, and that the CBP One app “improves” their capabilities.

“CBP is expanding the number of available appointments at ports of entry for the second time in less than two months, through scheduling enhancements and operational efficiencies,” Miller said. “By utilizing innovative technologies like CBP One™, we are improving the delivery of our homeland security mission and providing for safe and efficient processes at ports of entry.”

The Biden administration had launched the app in January as a means for immigrants looking to enter the U.S. to make their appointments at ports of entry before reaching the border crossing in order to be processed quicker into the country. The app also allows other nationals from countries such as Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba to apply and fly directly into the U.S. under “humanitarian parole.”

When the app was initially launched, the CBP was allowing 1,000 people per day. In June, after the lifting of Title 42, the number was increased to 1,250, and now it has been increased once again.

Republicans have slammed the Biden administration for its border policy and objected to the use of the CBP One app. The administration has been accused of allowing illegal immigrants into the country utilizing a process that they say is illegal and abuses the agency parole power.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said that the use of the app is a “concierge service” for migrants, while 18 states have challenged the asylum rule labelling it a “combination of a half measure and a smoke screen.”

The lawsuit that has been filed by the 18 states argues that the parole policies that are used by the administration, as well as the app, “will increase the number of unlawful aliens in the United States.”

Appointments by the CBP One app are available at eight border crossings; Brownsville, Paso Del Norte in El Paso, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, and Laredo in Texas; Calexico and San Ysidro in California; and Nogales in Arizona.

