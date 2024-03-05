Biden Admin Steps Up Criticism Of Israel To Appease Democrats While Continuing To Send Israel Aid, Funds

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 5: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:07 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

According to officials familiar with the situation who spoke with the press, President Joe Biden is increasing criticism and political pressure on Israel’s government to permit more humanitarian aid and to “curtail war efforts in the Gaza Strip,” however, he has not halted the supply of weaponry and funds being sent to America’s Middle East ally at the same time.

“What remains is we’ve got a profound contradiction that we have to face directly: We have a situation where the U.S. is airdropping aid [to Gaza] on day one, and Israel is dropping bombs on day two,” said Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt). “And the American taxpayer is paying for the aid and the bombs.”

It seems as though Biden is trying to play both teams in order to not lose any potential Democrat voters in the upcoming 2024 election.

The Biden administration recently airdropped aid to Palestinian civilians and met with Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political challenger, in Washington.

According to a U.S. official, four Royal Jordanian Air Force jets dropped extra supplies to Gaza on Tuesday after three U.S. Air Force planes dropped 60 bundles containing 36,000 meals. More deliveries are anticipated to be delivered.

Additionally, Biden has consistently increased public criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, even though many of Hamas’ Israeli and American abductees are still captive and not being released.

The administration’s labeled “soft power” strategy, which emphasizes humanitarian relief, is influenced by a major factor: growing political pressure Biden faces to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and to earn favor with Democrat voters who have condemned the president for his support of Israel.

Many Democrats have labeled Israel a “fascist White ethnostate.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ scathing critique of Israel on Sunday was the most recent in a string of remarks from the White House, criticizing the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza. Before the White House National Security Council edited it, NBC News revealed that the original copy of her address used even “stronger” language. Even still, her public censure was noteworthy, and it hinted to additional criticism the president will most likely voice later this week in his State of the Union speech.

“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.”

Aid distribution in Gaza also remains problematic, particularly in the northern part of the territory where Palestinian civilians were killed while attempting to storm an aid truck. IDF officials maintained that their vehicle was rushed and that civilians were trying to steal supplies.

However, the White House still pointed fingers at Israel and informed the nation that security issues need to be resolved and that starvation of Palestinian civilians is “not acceptable.”

“The Americans are not being very nice to us,” a senior Israeli government official said.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary chose “uncommitted” over Biden due to his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, prompting harsh condemnation of Biden from Arab Americans and progressives within the party.

