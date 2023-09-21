Biden Admin Sending 800 Additional Troops to Border

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:10 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

According to the White House and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Biden Administration will be deploying an additional 800 troops to the southern border to help with the growing immigration issue, along with other methods to increase border enforcement.

President Joe Biden’s administration has reportedly developed a plan to send 800 newly active-duty personnel to the Texas-Mexico border.

The 800 new troops will be focusing on “logistics and other functions at the border to allow more Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents and officers to return to their core mission and responsibilities.”

The Department of Defense (DOD) has already sent 2,500 state National Guard troops to help the DHS at the Southern border.

According to the White House, there are currently 24,000 CBP agents and officers all together around the southwest border, as well as 2,600 non uniformed officers.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration introduced several procedures it has planned to create which include extending Temporary Protective Status (TPS) to almost half a million Venezuelens who currently reside in the United States.

Therefore, this includes the “extraordinary and temporary conditions” that have blocked certain Venezuelan nationals from returning safely to the country from the U.S.

Additionally, the administration stated that they plan to accelerate removals of families without a lawful status nationwide, enlarge the DHS holding and processing capacities, work with international partners to quicken removals and returns, and enhance the process of work authorization for those seeking a sanctuary.

Following the expiration of the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42, which permitted border patrol personnel to turn away migrants at the border on the grounds of health, the number of border encounters decreased in June.

Simultaneously, the Biden Administration partnered the lifting of the public health emergency, and the end of Title 42, with new policies that claimed to “crack down on asylum-seeking strategies,” while also generating new mechanisms to schedule appointments with border patrol agents in advance.

However, those policies now face extreme legal challenges from opponents on both sides of the political spectrum.

Ultimately, the new initiatives that the Biden Administration is planning to take comes as sanctuary cities throughout the U.S. are struggling to shelter and efficiently operate the influx of immigrants traveling there.

