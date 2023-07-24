Biden Admin Gives $2M to Feminist Group Fighting ‘Structural Racism and Toxic Masculinity’

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:36 PM – Monday, July 24, 2023

The Biden administration has awarded a $2 million taxpayer-funded grant to a feminist organization located in Puerto Rico that is financed by George Soros and works to battle “structural racism and toxic masculinity.”

Taller Salud, a non-profit organization that claims to fight violent crime in Puerto Rico, was awarded the funds from the Justice Department back in October.

As part of its Peace Accords initiative, supported by the U.S. government and Biden administration, the Puerto Rico-based organization expects to engage and “re-educate” at least 40 males, aged 15 to 30, every year for the next three years about toxic masculinity and ways to combat it.

This equates to at least 120 men being trained and approximately $17,000 invested into each individual. If not enough male participants are recruited, then the remaining portion of the funds would reportedly be allocated to other concerns.

In 2021, the per-capita income in Puerto Rico was around $14,000.

“Taller Salud is a community-based feminist organization dedicated to improving women’s access to health care, to reducing violence within the community and to encourage economic growth through education and activism,” according to populardemocracy.org, who partners with the organization.

The Peace Accords program claims to deploy “highly trained violence interrupters,” specifically ones who combat “structural racism and toxic masculinity” to stop violence, according to the grant’s description, which was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

“The three-year, $2,000,0000 award will allow TS to continue providing a community violence intervention program that works at the individual level and at the community level seeking crime reduction, improving the criminal justice response to crimes and denormalizing crime in the community of Loíza and the northeastern region of Puerto Rico,” the organization stated.

The organization has received funding from a number of sources, including large sums from the Open Society Foundations, which is controlled by left-wing billionaire George Soros. Planned Parenthood has also made a contributions to the organization.

The grant funds came from the Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, which sponsors a variety of programs focused on decreasing violent crime.

When compared to other U.S. states, Puerto Rico has an extremely high crime rate. According to UN data, it averaged roughly 17 murder victims per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020, compared to the U.S. national average of 6.4.

CEO of Taller Salud, Tania Rosario Méndez, describes herself as an “anti-racist activist for environmental justice and gender equality” on her Instagram page.

According to tax records, the organization has also spent money to “eradicate poverty.”

The U.S. Census reported that Puerto Rico’s high poverty rate ranges between 40% and 50%, depending on the year.

