Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman To Chart On Billboard’s Country Music Chart

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:38 PM – Thursday, February 22, 2024

The 32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé has achieved a new feat by becoming the first Black woman to have a spot on Billboard’s country music chart.

Advertisement

Her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” quickly reached the top of the country airplay chart and debuted at number nine after it was released on February 11th.

Her other song that was also released on Super Bowl Sunday, “16 Carriages,” landed a spot on the chart as well at number 38.

In addition to her achievement, the singer is the first woman to have a top spot on both the Hot Country songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

The only other artists to achieve this are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.

The two songs are from Beyoncé’s new album country-themed album which is being referred to as “act ii.” It will be released on March 29th. The album is a follow up to her 2022 dance music album “Renaissance,” which is often referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!