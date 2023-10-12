Bernie Sanders Says Israel’s Fighting Back Is ‘A Violation Of International Law’

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

9:35 AM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Senator Bernie Sanders has accused Israel’s response to the violent attacks from Hamas as “violating international law.”

Sanders (I-Vt.) released a statement on Wednesday condemning Israel’s siege of Gaza. He claimed that the Jewish State’s actions of cutting off electricity and denying food to Gaza are inhumane.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians,” Sanders said in a statement.

The “complete siege” of Gaza was first announced on Monday by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Over 2 million people live in the territory. The siege was called in response to the violent attacks by the terrorist group Hamas.

“We are fighting against human animals, and we act accordingly,” he said. “There will be no electricity, no food, no water. No fuel,” Gallant said.

Sanders went on to condemn the attacks made by Hamas. However, he stated that Israeli forces need to show restraint in order to minimize the number of civilian casualties in Gaza.

Over 1,200 Israelis have died as a result of the brutal attacks from the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas first launched a surprise attack on Israel during the early morning on Saturday.

