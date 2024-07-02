BBC’s David Aaronovitch Suggests That Biden Have Trump Killed: ‘Threat To America’s Security’

Caitlin Moran (L) and David Aaronovitch (R) speak during day one of Advertising Week Europe at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly Venue on March 31, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images For Advertising Week)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:53 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2024

A prominent British BBC presenter has sparked controversy after saying that President Joe Biden ought to have former President Donald Trump murdered before the 2024 election.

As a presenter of Radio 4’s “Briefing Room” show, David Aaronovitch prompted backlash with an X (Twitter) post that has since been deleted.

The post read: “If I was Biden, I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security.”

While using the hashtag #SCOTUS, Aaronovitch related his online remark to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold presidential immunity.

Other social media users chimed in on the now-deleted post, with one X user commenting: “I love how Brits pretend to look down on & feel sorry for Americans, yet they can’t stop talking about us and they’re fixated on the U.S. so much more than any of us are towards them.”

In relation to the post, Trump was recently given immunity for all “official acts” committed while he was president by the 6-3 decision. However, the ruling did not specify exactly what constituted as an “official act.”

There was a great deal of opposition to Aaronovitch’s tweet, with many accusing him of violating the employee impartiality policies of his employer.

Clearly dissatisfied with the incoming reactions to his first post, he deleted it soon after and posted a follow-up X tweet in which he explained that he had removed it because social media users apparently mistook it for a call to violence instead of a comedic take.

Alex Armstrong, a contributor to GB News, accused him of “backtracking” on the counsel of his media “handlers.” Aaronovitch then responded, saying: “Ooh Alex, tell me about my ‘handlers,'” but he remained firm and unrepentant about his remark.

The BBC did not comment on Aaronovitch’s X post.

