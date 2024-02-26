Banker Jacob Rothschild Dies At Age 87

British banker Jacob Rothschild. (Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:18 PM – Monday, February 26, 2024

According to his family’s Monday announcement, British financier Jacob Rothschild, a prominent member of one of the most well-known banking houses in Europe, passed away at the age of 87.

Rothschild was referred to as “a towering presence in many people’s lives” in a family statement provided to the UK’s Press Association agency.

“A superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist, and much-loved friend, father, and grandfather,” the family described him as.

Born in 1936 in England, Rothschild began his professional career in 1963 with the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons. He then co-founded J. Rothschild Assurance Group, which eventually evolved into the wealth management firm St. James’s Place, based in London.

Among his several commercial ventures was the creation of the investment trust RIT Capital Partners, which has supported a range of businesses, including “clean technology start-ups” and hedge funds.

In addition, Rothschild had a reputation for being a benefactor of the arts and serving as trustee of the National Gallery in Britain from 1985 to 1991.

The former culture minister of Britain, Ed Vaizey, honored Rothschild on X (Twitter), calling him one of the nation’s “greatest cultural philanthropists.”

The Rothschild Foundation also oversees Waddesdon Manor, an English country house. The foundation and Waddesdon Manor expressed their “deep sadness” over the death on social media, referring to Rothschild as a “businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural leader.”

The Rothschild banking dynasty was founded in Frankfurt, Germany, in the eighteenth century, and various family members later relocated to other European cities to establish banking operations.

Many theories regarding the family have been published all across the internet.

Democrat Lawmaker Trayon White, Sr., claimed on Facebook in March 2018 that the Rothschilds “[control] the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities.” This information was first published by The Washington Post. His remark alludes to theories about the Resilient Cities initiative of the Rockefeller Foundation. Following a heated debate, White apologized and said he was unsure where he learned of the allegations.

According to reports, the Rothschild family owns stock in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are involved in the healthcare sector. They reportedly have investments in 19 biotechnology businesses and 110 pharmaceutical companies. However, these numbers have been disputed online a number of times.

