Bank Robber Dubbed ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ Robs 4th Texas Bank Within 2 Weeks

OAN’s Shawntel Smith-Hill

11:10 AM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

According to the FBI, a man who has been nicknamed the “Sticky Note Bandit” has been robbing Houston-area banks while cross-dressing as a woman.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force reported on Tuesday that the suspect attempted to rob a fourth bank, however, this time he failed to get away with any cash.

“The ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ struck again today at the Bank of America on San Felipe Street!” FBI Houston tweeted.

“He has committed four robberies in less than two weeks, and we need your help to find him!”

The suspect garnered the moniker through his criminal pattern of passing on threatening notes and demanding money from bank tellers.

According to a press release from the Bureau’s Violent Crime Task Force, the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a “thin to medium build,” allegedly used a similar method in two previous robberies in Houston on July 11th and July 13th.

The robbery on July 11th was reportedly unsuccessful.

“The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety. The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money,” the press release stated.

The FBI added that, “Photographs of the bank robbery suspect can be found on FBI Houston’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.”

Any information leading to the identification and arrest of the notorious culprit can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Houston, which is now offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.

