Baltimore Bridge Disaster: Hazardous Chemicals Leaking Into River

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:50 PM – Friday, March 29, 2024

Hazardous chemicals are leaking into the Baltimore harbor following a cargo shipwreck which destroyed the Francis Scott Key bridge.

On early Tuesday morning, a container ship rammed into the major bridge causing it to snap and plunge into the river.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Homendy, the chair for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), stated that her team discovered and identified 56 containers on the cargo ship that contain “764 tons of hazardous materials.”

Some of the materials that threaten the water surrounding the bridge include corrosives, lithium ion batteries and flammables.

A sheen of hazardous material has been seen in the waterway. It is unclear which containers on the Singaporean ship were breached. The exact number will be revealed in two-to-four weeks.

