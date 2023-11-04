Autopsy Suggests Maine Mass Shooter Was Alive During 2-Day Search

LISBON, MAINE – OCTOBER 28: Julie Moore and her son Dylan Moore attend a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Lewiston shootings in Lisbon, Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

12:21 PM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

An autopsy has revealed that the gunman responsible for the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that took the lives of 18 people and left 13 more injured was alive for most of a widespread two-day search.

On Friday, the state medical examiner’s office reported that physical signs from the autopsy indicate that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot that “likely” occurred eight to 12 hours before his body was discovered.

This indicates that the gunman, an Army reservist who was trained on how to use assault weapons, was most likely alive during the majority of the search that followed the mass shooting.

Officials say his body was discovered on the property of his former employer at a recycling center.

According to police records, another Army reservist who knew the gunman personally, had warned authorities about a month prior, saying he feared the future killer would “snap.”

The records show that the staff sergeant spoke with police about the gunman’s “erratic” behavior and violent threats.

In a text, the sergeant wrote, “He still has all of his weapons. I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

Following the devastating events on October 25th, tens of thousands of local residents took refuge in their homes, securing their doors as thousands of law enforcement teams worked to locate the killer. He was found dead at around 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday evening.

On October 31st, Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine.) visited the Family Assistance Center in Lewiston, where she extended her appreciation to the dedicated Federal, State, and local personnel who have been delivering comprehensive support to the victims affected by the shooting.

The Mills Administration, in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the FBI, and the Red Cross, established the center to serve as a centralized hub where victims and their families can access a wide range of services, including mental health counseling, financial aid, spiritual guidance, legal assistance, and victim advocacy.

During her visit, Governor Mills conveyed her gratitude to the volunteers, many of whom have traveled from other states, for their unwavering commitment to providing assistance during this challenging period.

“This outpouring of support, and their willingness to embrace our state during some of our most difficult days, is further proof that all of Maine and all of the nation stands firmly in support of Lewiston. We are so grateful for, and will never forget, this kindness and compassion,” she said.

In response to the overwhelming support from the community on October 25th, the City of Lewiston has established a dedicated place for both local residents and those from other areas in the United States to support the affected families and victims.

