Authorities Respond To ‘Active Shooter Situation’ At Naval Air Station In Pensacola

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
10:34 AM – Thursday, March 6, 2025
Authorities are responding to an ‘active shooter situation’ at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.
On Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) stated that it received a phone call about an armed disturbance at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Corry Station.
All units are currently investigating every building and station.
“Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners,” Capt. Chandra Newman, the commanding officer of the base, stated. “Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families.”
Naval Air Station Pensacola is the base where the Navy’s Blue Angels are stationed, an accomplished and celebrated flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy.
According to the Department of Defense (DOD), there are more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel on the base.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
