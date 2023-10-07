Authorities Discover More Than 100 Bodies At ‘Green’ Funeral House In Colorado

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Authorities said Thursday they were investigating the improper storage of human remains at a southern Colorado funeral home that performs “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:09 AM – Saturday, October 7, 2023

More than 100 bodies have been found at a “green” funeral home in Colorado after investigation because of “abhorred smells.”

The Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) suspended a licensed Colorado Springs funeral home after more than 115 bodies were found on Friday at a “green” funeral house owned by the same person, Jon Hallford.

The “green” home is supposed to provide “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

According to records, authorities received a report of “an abhorrent smell” that was coming from the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado on Thursday.

Records also stated that even though Hallford admitted that he had a “problem” at the property, he tried to conceal the improper storage of the bodies by claiming that he was doing taxidermy.

The statement released did not go into detail about the taxidermy and alleged illegal storage of remains, although the facility’s registration had expired in November.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said at a news conference that the scene at the funeral home was “horrific.”

The “rotten” smell reportedly came after windows in the back of the building were broken.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said that the identification of the bodies can take months as some require fingerprints, finding medical or dental records and DNA processes that are months long.

Authorities stated that the families of the deceased would be notified as soon as possible after body identification.

Police also released a statement asking family members that have used the Return to Nature Funeral Home to email them, and leave their contact information so authorities can reach out with information about their loved ones.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of descendants who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” the statement reads. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that no arrest have yet been made and potential charges will be determined once the investigation is completed.

As the improper storage of the bodies is a key part of the investigation, the exact way that were being store has not yet been publicly released.

