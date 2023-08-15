Australian Ex-Priest Sentenced To Extra Year For Molesting 72nd Child Victim

Australia Clergy Abuse In this photo made from video on May 27, 2015, Gerald Ridsdale gives evidence during a child sex abuse royal commission. Ridsdale, an Australian ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing children, had another 12 months added to his 39-year prison sentence on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, for molesting a 72nd victim. (Royal Commission/AAP Image via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:40 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A former priest from Melbourne, Australia, was sentenced to an extra year in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a 72nd victim.

On Tuesday, 89-year-old Gerald Ridsdale, had another year added to his 39-year sentence after admitting to abusing another 13-year-old boy in 1987. This sentence was his 193rd conviction for child abuse.

Risdale has been in prison since 1994 for abusing more than 70 children in schools and churches when he was working as a priest between the years of 1961 and 1988.

The Catholic priest appeared in court via a video link from his hospital bed and closed his eyes during the hearing.

Magistrate Hugh Radford told the felon that he was in a position where the victims were supposed to be provided guidance by him instead of abuse.

“You will probably die in custody,” Radford said.

According to a federal investigation, Ridsdale changed 16 church positions over the course of his 29 years as a priest. His frequent moves were discovered to be proof that the church was covering up his crime.

Even though the former priest’s medical conditions are not detailed, it is reported that he has not been able to walk since 2022.

He must serve at least 33 years and six months of his 40-year sentence before he is eligible for parole making his earliest release date April of 2028.

