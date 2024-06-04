AT&T Cellular Users Report National Outage

(Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:21 PM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

AT&T customers are experiencing a nationwide outage that is preventing them from making calls or accessing the internet.

On Tuesday, AT&T users reported problems in states including Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Authorities in Virginia also reported issues, stating that they had been contacted by the network provider to inform them that customers may have difficulty contacting 9-1-1.

“AT&T has contacted Hanover County advising their customers nationwide, including Hanover County, may experience issues contacting 911,” a post from the Hanover County Public Safety Emergency Communications Department read.

However, a spokesperson for the company later told reporters that the emergency services were “operating normally” and its customers were not affected. Notifications had been sent to 911 call centers “in error,” they said.

“There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers,” the spokesperson said. “The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue.”

“Nationwide 911 Services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected. We’re working to correct a wireless impact notification that was sent in error to 9-1-1 call centers,” they added.

