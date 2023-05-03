Atlanta Active Shooter identified

Police officers work the scene of a shooting near a medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Police say four people were injured and one killed in the shooting and the suspect is still at large. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:03 AM – Wednesday, May 3, 2023

An active shooter was reportedly being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department inside Northside Hospital facility in midtown Atlanta.

24-year-old Deion Patterson has been identified as the gunman who is still at large, and locals are being advised to shelter in place or stay away.

There has been at least four reported injures and one death.

“We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation,” said a police statement. “Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.”

Chief Medical Officer Robert Jansen shared that the four wounded, all adults, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where three were listed in critical condition.

An image of the male suspect in dark pants, gray hoodie, carrying a bag, who appeared at the 1100 block of Peachtree Street NW building has shared on social media.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Police said.

Several police cars and other emergency vehicles including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol, have responded to the many distress calls from the area.

Amid the chaos, local residents are also reportedly being evacuated by authorities. Traffic has been shut down in the area.

In an emailed statement, APD said: “Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

This is a developing story.

