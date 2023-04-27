ATF probes two explosions

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is seen on the podium before the ceremonial swearing-in of Steven Dettelbach as the second ATF Director to be confirmed by Congress at the ATF headquarters on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 11:27 AM – Thursday, April 27, 2023

Two explosions that occurred on Thursday morning near a New Hampshire town are reportedly being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) according to Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore.

A spokesperson for the ATF said federal, state and local authorities were called to the Hillsborough County town near Concord and Manchester for the apparent explosions.

Investigators said they are comparing the devices from both scenes to see if they are related and whether they were intentionally set or went off accidentally.

In the earlier explosion that occurred at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road, police reported that there were no injuries or property damage, however, a small fire was extinguished.

The second, happening Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. by 16 Sugar Hill Road, injured a passerby who suffered a minor cut to his head after he were cut by glass when his car windshield shattered.

New Hampshire State Police and Weare Police are assisting with the investigation. Sources say that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related. Officials have said that they are investigating a person or “people of interest.”

