At Least One Wounded During UNC Shooting, 1 Suspect

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:05 PM – Monday, August 28, 2023

The University of North Carolina (UNC) currently remains on lockdown as an armed person reportedly began shooting at around 1 p.m. on campus.

On Monday, the UNC staff issued an alert message regarding an active shooter on campus.

In an update, campus officials said that the campus remains on lockdown as the active shooter is out and about. Authorities reportedly detained the wrong man initially and then later stated that everyone on campus should stay in place, while those off campus should “keep away from the scene.”

According to reports, the shooting occurred inside of a campus building and there was at least one person wounded.

The initial alert advised students and staff to, “Go inside immediately, close windows and doors, stay until further notice, and follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.”

Louis Fernandez, a man who was on campus covering UNC football at the time of the shooting, spoke to the press about the incident.

“There were a lot of sirens going off,” Fernandez said. “As I was going into the Rams Head parking garage, I heard loud sirens going off inside the garage. As I was leaving, you saw five, six, seven police cars making their way over.”

Police have asked anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 9-1-1, but not to call 9-1-1 or campus police only to inquire further about the current situation, as they do not want to waste time and resources.

All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have now entered lockdown mode, meaning that no one will be allowed to enter or leave campus buildings on the premises.

UNC police released a photo of one of the persons of interest, asking students and staff to stay away if they see him and to immediately call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

