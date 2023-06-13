At least 9 injured from gunfire in Denver after Nuggets win NBA Finals

Denver Police Department investigators work on the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team’s first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:41 AM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

At least nine people were reported injured in a shooting on early Tuesday morning in Denver, where Nuggets fans were celebrating their first NBA title, according to authorities.

The one suspect who was also wounded was taken into custody.

Witnesses say there were multiple shots fired in a dispute between several people, about a mile from the arena where the nuggets defeated the Miami Heat.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. with three of the injured in critical condition, police said in a statement. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time. It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said.

Schepman described the location of the shooting as an area where many people would have been loitering after coming out of the bars following the game.

Police are reportedly continuing their investigation and have interviewed witnesses who called the probe “expansive.”

Following the incident, eight people were hospitalized at the Denver Health Medical Center with one in critical condition, one in fair condition, and six in stable condition, according to spokeswoman Heather Burke.

The shooting comes after the city’s first NBA title led by Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets were able to overcome the Miami Heat in a 4-1 series win.

It is not confirmed whether or not the shooting was related to the game celebrations.

