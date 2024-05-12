At Least 11 Dead, Multiple Injured In Indonesia Bus Crash After Alleged Brake Failure

1 of 3 | The wreckage of a bus lies on the side of a road following an accident in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, late Saturday, May 11, 2024. The bus carrying high school students and teachers returning from an outing smashed into cars and motorbikes in Indonesia’s West Java province, killing a number of people on board. (AP Photo/Ryan Suherlan)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:15 PM – Sunday, May 12, 2024

At least 11 people, mostly students, have died after a bus crashed into cars and motorbikes due to a reported brake failure in Indonesia.

West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said that the bus, which was carrying 61 students and teachers, was returning from a graduation celebration in the hilly resort area of Bandung to a high school in Depok, outside Jakarta, late on Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle lost control on a downhill road, had crossed lanes, and struck multiple cars and motorcycles before crashing into an electricity pole.

Abast said that nine people died at the scene, and two more—a teacher and a local driver—died later in the hospital.

He continued, saying that 53 additional people were admitted to the hospital with injuries, some of which were critical.

“We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the bus’s brakes malfunctioned,” Abast said.

