Assange Extradition Hearing Finishes In London

OAN’s Tom McGrath
2:30 PM – Wednesday, February 21, 2023
Free press advocates hold their breaths as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing concludes.
The second day of Assange’s appeal hearing wrapped up in a London high courtroom on Wednesday.
Assange’s lawyers claimed that the U.S. government plans to punish the journalist for exposing American war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.
However, lawyers representing Washington asserted their prosecution is not politically motivated and that Assange must appear before an American court for breaking U.S. laws.
Assange’s wife Stella disagrees with that sentiment.
“They have to admit that what they’re doing is criminalizing journalism, is criminalizing the truth,” Stella said. “They are liars, they are criminals, and they are persecuting the journalists who expose them.”
The two presiding judges are expected to issue their decision in early March.
