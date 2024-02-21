Assange Extradition Hearing Finishes In London

A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Freedom for Julian Assange” during a protest outside of the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London on February 21, 2024, on the second day of a UK appeal by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against his extradition to the US. Lawyers for the United States on Wednesday urged a UK court to block a last-ditch bid by Julian Assange to appeal his extradition there to face espionage charges. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

2:30 PM – Wednesday, February 21, 2023

Free press advocates hold their breaths as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing concludes.

The second day of Assange’s appeal hearing wrapped up in a London high courtroom on Wednesday.

Assange’s lawyers claimed that the U.S. government plans to punish the journalist for exposing American war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

However, lawyers representing Washington asserted their prosecution is not politically motivated and that Assange must appear before an American court for breaking U.S. laws.

Assange’s wife Stella disagrees with that sentiment.

“They have to admit that what they’re doing is criminalizing journalism, is criminalizing the truth,” Stella said. “They are liars, they are criminals, and they are persecuting the journalists who expose them.”

The two presiding judges are expected to issue their decision in early March.

