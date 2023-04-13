Arrest made in the murder of Cash App founder

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:19 PM – Thursday, April 13, 2023

San Francisco Police have made an arrest in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee that took place on April 4th.

Local news portal, Mission Local, reported the news early on Thursday. The news outlet reported that authorities had travelled to the Bay Area city of Emeryville with an arrest warrant, where they apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was revealed by the San Francisco Chronicle as 38-year-old Nima Momeni, a tech entrepreneur in the Bay Area and founder of Expand IT Inc. Police also reported that Bob Lee and the suspect knew each other.

Authorities also stated that the attack on Bob Lee was not accidental but intentional.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also stated that Momeni is set to be arraigned on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Hall of Justice. She went on to say that there would be no bail set due to the “obvious and severe public risk” that the suspect presents to the public.

On April 4th, the 43-year-old Cash App founder was found by police with multiple stab wounds in downtown San Francisco. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time, Lee had been working as Chief Product Officer for MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency company.

This is a developing story.

