Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates a ‘pothole’

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 2:30 PM – Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The former California governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a video of himself and another individual filling in what he believed was a pothole. However, a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles told NBC Los Angeles that it is actually a service trench, and not a pothole.

“This location is not a pothole,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May. As is the case with similar projects impacting City streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed.”

The statement from the city came after Schwarzenegger uploaded the video of himself and someone on his team using packaged asphalt cold patch material to repair the road.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” the former actor tweeted out along with the video.

A spokesperson for the former governor said that Brentwood residents have been making multiple requests to get the road fixed since the recent winter storms that had battered California opened up cracks and potholes on the local roads.

“You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” Schwarzenegger said.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had announced the plan to address the high number of damaged streets and roads. Since the beginning of 2023, the City of Los Angeles had received over 19,000 requests for repairs. Officials also said that crews have filled around 17,500 potholes since the year began.

The 75-year-old received praise across Twitter as his video started trending, many praising him for taking matters into his own hands.

However, the Department of Public Works has not commented whether the “pothole” that he filled in had been scheduled to get repaired, or whether the gas company’s work had been completed yet.

