Army Suspends Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez Over Missing Photos Of Trump, Vance, And Hegseth From Chain Of Command Board

A soldier of the US army wears the country’s flag on his uniform during the ‘Dynamic Front 22’, the US Army led NATO and Partner integrated annual artillery exercise in Europe, in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:24 AM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

The commander of Fort McCoy has been relieved of her leadership role after the U.S. Army Base in Wisconsin chose not to display photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — for the chain of command board.

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez was suspended as garrison commander of Ft. McCoy. “This suspension is not related to any misconduct,” the U.S. Army Reserve Command said in a statement. “We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.” Hegseth on Sunday reposted an X post claiming: “Commander of Fort McCoy, whose base chain-of-command board was missing photos of Trump, Vance and Hegseth, has been SUSPENDED.”

The announcement came after the Department of Defense (DOD) revealed an investigation into why a wall displaying the chain of command had empty frames on the wall where Trump, Vance, and Hegseth headshots should be displayed.

Nevertheless, a new image was later posted of the wall soon after, showing the frames had finally been filled.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the department’s rapid response account posted on X.

Ramirez took over the garrison commander role in July 2024. The relieved commander previously served as chief of the Reserve Program, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in other positions throughout the Army and Army Reserves.

Ramirez becomes the latest high ranking military member to be relieved of her duties. In early April, the Pentagon fired the base commander of Pituffik Space Force Base in Greenland after she “undermined” Vance via a set of emails sent to her personnel.

Colonel Susannah Meyers emailed base personnel on March 31st, stating, “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.” She added that she had “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

After the email was sent, the Space Force said in a public statement Meyers had been relieved of command “due to loss of confidence in her ability to lead.” “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement read.

Additionally, Hegseth fired four former aides after infighting and a leak investigation over the Signal group chat messaging. The secretary blamed “disgruntled employees” for leaking reports about a second Signal chat that discussed Houthi strikes — this one included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer on the chain.

