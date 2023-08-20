Armed Texan Takes Down Aggressor Who Knocked Elderly Man Unconscious In Restaurant

Stock Image. (Photo credit by TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:43 PM – Sunday, August 20, 2023

At a Texas smokehouse, a man who had reportedly knocked out an elderly man unconscious in the restaurant restroom and assaulted other surrounding patrons was shot by a licensed gun owner who took matters into his own hands.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding shots being fired at Woody’s Smokehouse shortly after noon on August 14th, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page last week.

According to authorities, suspect Kevin Craig Anderson visited the BBQ restaurant that day in a “harassing manner” and “aggressively approached several customers inside the store.” The sheriff’s office stated that Anderson is from Houston, which is about 115 miles south of Centerville.

Anderson went into the establishment’s restroom and “began assaulting an elderly male, knocking him unconscious onto the tile floor, and continued assaulting him.”

Officials said that a man with a carry permit then intervened and attempted to stop Anderson from continuing his assault on the unconscious victim.

Anderson reportedly went on a rampage towards the armed man, “knocking him to the floor and continuing to assault him.”

During the attack, the armed man finally drew out his firearm and fired two rounds at the suspect in an area of his body that would not result in a quick death.

Anderson was wounded in the right arm and quickly escaped the restaurant in a vehicle. Authorities discovered the suspect sitting in his vehicle on the shoulder of IH-45, near the 174 mile marker, and he was flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

All parties involved were not citizens of Leon County, investigators stated.

According to local media, the sheriff’s department and Texas Rangers are currently investigating the matter.

Screen shot from the Leon County emergency management office Facebook page



