Armed Man Arrested Outside Coachella Rally, Sheriff Believes Possible Third Trump Assassination Attempt

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
2:20 PM – Sunday, October 13, 2024
A man has been arrested outside of Donald Trump’s Coachella Valley rally in what sheriffs have described as a possible third assassination attempt against the former president.
On Saturday, local sheriffs arrested a suspect, identified as Vem Miller, who was caught about a mile from the rally venue with a fake entry pass to the rally.
According to police, Miller was also carrying a loaded shotgun, handgun and high capacity magazine.
“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.
Miller had been stopped by police about a half-mile from the rally entrance carrying home-made VIP passes.
“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” Bianco said, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
Bianco has stated that Miller was allegedly planning to assassinate Trump and was a part of a right-wing anti-government group.
Miller was booked for possessing a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine. He was released after posting a $5,000 bail.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts