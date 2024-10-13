Armed Man Arrested Outside Coachella Rally, Sheriff Believes Possible Third Trump Assassination Attempt

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. With 24 days to go until election day, former President Donald Trump is detouring from swing states to hold the rally in Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris’ home state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:20 PM – Sunday, October 13, 2024

A man has been arrested outside of Donald Trump’s Coachella Valley rally in what sheriffs have described as a possible third assassination attempt against the former president.

Advertisement

On Saturday, local sheriffs arrested a suspect, identified as Vem Miller, who was caught about a mile from the rally venue with a fake entry pass to the rally.

According to police, Miller was also carrying a loaded shotgun, handgun and high capacity magazine.

“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

Miller had been stopped by police about a half-mile from the rally entrance carrying home-made VIP passes.

“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” Bianco said, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Bianco has stated that Miller was allegedly planning to assassinate Trump and was a part of a right-wing anti-government group.

Miller was booked for possessing a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine. He was released after posting a $5,000 bail.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!