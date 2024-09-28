Arkansas: Couple Allegedly Tries To Sell Their Baby In Exchange For 1K, ‘6-Pack Of Beer’

(Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Saturday, September 28, 2024

An Arkansas couple has been arrested after allegedly trying to sell their two-month-old baby in exchange for a six-pack of beer and $1,000.

The couple, Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to accept compensation for the relinquishment of a minor.

An affidavit reported that on September 21st, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the manager of the Hide Away Campground, who told them that the couple “tried to give up the baby for a 6-pack of beer and then wanted $1,000 for the baby.”

Before giving the boy to a man at the campground, the couple signed a letter granting custody of their child, which even included a disclaimer that the child could not be returned.

“I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024,” the letter reads. “Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two’s minds and to never contact again.”

The affidavit also stated that there were multiple witnesses that corroborated the story.

When a deputy got to the scene, he discovered that the child needed medical attention. The deputy called emergency medical services to transport the baby to a hospital for evaluation for signs of neglect.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is now taking care of the child.

The baby had a dirty diaper, and a witness reported smelling strongly of feces and ammonia. When the baby’s diaper was changed, the witness saw severe blisters, swelling, and diaper rash.

Law & Crime reported that a deputy also purportedly obtained cellphone video of Urban and Ehlers signing the contract with the man seeking to purchase their baby.

According to court documents, witnesses stated that Ricky Crawford, a campground resident, had previously spoken with Urban and Ehlers and offered to take the baby for the night in exchange for multiple beer cans.

Court documents state that Crawford appeared extremely drunk when confronted by authorities, slurring his words and having trouble staying upright.

Documents said that after Ehler allegedly approached another couple’s camper and asked them for beer, as she reportedly often does. However, when the couple declined Ehlers request, Crawford offered beer in exchange for keeping the baby overnight as he was worried for the baby’s safety to which the couple accepted.

Crawford later admitted to police that he had taken the child from the couple and given it to Cody Nathaniel Martin, who was lodging in an onsite camper.

The Kansas City Star reported that after that, Urban and Ehlers approached Martin and made an offer to sell the child for $1,000, according to court records.

Martin reportedly accepted the arrangement only if they signed a contract he drew up, which stated that they intended to give up the baby for $1,000 on Monday of the following week, when he was meant to receive the money.

The document was signed by Urban and Ehlers.

“He asked if he could have the baby overnight and provided Urban and Ehlers with several cans of beer in exchange,” the affidavit reads. “Urban and Ehlers agreed and gave the baby along with a diaper bag to Crawford. He then brought the baby to Martin at another camper at the campground. Ehlers and Urban then came to the same camper and spoke to Martin and Crawford before signing the letter.”

“Based on the totality of the investigation, it is believed both Urban and Ehler created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately with someone they did not know,” the affidavit reads.

Meanwhile, the manager of the campground learned of the arrangement and informed the police.

Before the agreement was finalized and no money was exchanged, Urban and Ehlers were taken into custody.

According to court records, Urban informed detectives that the child was with Martin and going through an “adoption.”

Urban was released on Tuesday, September 24th, after posting a $5,000 bond. Ehlers is still being held at the Benton County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

According to KNWA, they both have criminal histories.

