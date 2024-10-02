Arizona State University Student Arrested After Stabbing Classmate

(Photo via; Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:24 PM – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

An Arizona State University student has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a classmate.

On September 19th, Kaci Lenise-Charlie Sloan, 19, stabbed Mara Daffron in a classroom on the Glendale, Arizona campus.

Maricopa County authorities then charged Sloan with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon in connection with the attack.

A GoFundMe for Daffron stated that she was “stabbed several times, but luckily, she is making great progress and is on the mend.”

“We’d like our community to come together and support the Daffron family during this difficult time. These funds will go towards anything the family may need,” the GoFundMe states. “We know Mara will come out stronger than ever from this unimaginable attack.”

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that a student who witnessed the incident, Matthew McCormick, jumped in to stop the attack.

“At that moment I didn’t really have a thought going through my head I just knew that I felt compelled to do something,” McCormick told the outlet.

Approximately 13 witnesses to the attack, including a professor, reported it to police. It was written in a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital that the stabbing happened “without any provocation or any words spoken.”

Police confirmed McCormick’s account in their report, stating that one of the witnesses “was able to disarm the defendant by pulling the knife away from the defendant’s right hand and threw it [sic] away from them.” Another eyewitness then “kicked the knife to the back of the classroom.”

According to detectives, they found a handwritten note in Sloan’s backpack that said she was “about to commit” an act but it did “not specifically state what she was referring to.”

Sloan also reportedly expressed a desire to “hurt somebody” in class that day in an interview with detectives following the alleged attack, and chose Daffron as “an easier target” than the other person she apparently considered attacking, whom she referred to as “a veteran.”

Daffron was quickly taken to a nearby hospital after authorities arrived at the scene where she received treatment for her wounds.

“ASU Police continue to investigate a Sept. 19 on-campus stabbing of a student. Kaci Sloan was immediately detained and arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfering with an educational institution; and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond,” an ASU spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. “ASU and the entire ASU West Valley community are deeply saddened by what happened. ASU West Valley is a close-knit campus of students, faculty and staff. Counseling support is available to all.”

