Arizona mom accidentally runs over 13-month-old daughter in driveway

(Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:44 PM – Sunday, July 9, 2023

Officials say a 13-month-old girl died when her mother accidentally ran over her while re-parking the car near their Arizona home.

Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the residence on Western Drive in Cottonwood Thursday morning after receiving a 9-1-1 call from the mother, who said “she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car,” according to a press release.

The automobile was parked near the house in a gravel area, and the mother was attempting to get it out of a tight spot. She informed officers she thought she had placed her child in a safe spot in her car seat.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The toddler, whose name was Cyra Rose Thoeming, was swiftly brought to a local hospital, where she eventually died.

“Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office stated.

At this moment, it is unknown whether the mother will be facing charges in connection with her daughter’s death. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into the event and investigators are continuing to probe the death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

The victim’s uncle described the little girl as “a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met.”

The girl’s father, Michael Thoeming, also commented on the GoFundMe page sharing his thoughts regarding the tragedy.

“This is Cyra’s father, Michael. It’s July 8th at 8:34 AM as I write this and I cannot express to you all the level of profound gratitude that is felt for this unbelievable show of support and love. Though some of you may have known Cyra personally, I know that a great deal did not get the chance to meet her directly. She was a living miracle and reminded me, my spouse and all she came in contact with that the love of God and the goodness of heaven are often with us here on Earth in the form of a person. Though our time with her has abruptly ended, we will never stop carrying her with us in our hearts and in all we do.”

