Arizona Man Arrested For Shipping Kilos Of Powdered Fentanyl, Cocaine In Mail

A man in Arizona was arrested for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl and cocaine through the mail out of two homes in the Grand Canyon State.

Pinal County deputies told the press that they intercepted a package at a UPS store on August 30th containing one kilo of powdered fentanyl that was reportedly dropped off by 36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez.

According to officials, two additional kilos of powdered fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine were also later found by detectives, bringing the amount to 3 kilos of fentanyl.

A search warrant was then executed at two residences in Arizona City and Eloy a day after finding the remaining substances in the package.

“In total, the three kilos of powdered fentanyl is potent enough to make up to 3 million fentanyl pills, with a street value of $15 million or more,” the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lopez has been accused of sending the drugs to contacts in multiple states, including New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska.

“I want to say a great thank you to pour detectives by taking this information, acting on it, and doing so quickly,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, adding that the drug bust “potentially saved a lot of lives.”

Lopez has been booked into the Pinal County jail on his numerous drug expenses charges.

