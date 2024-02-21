Ariz. Stabbing Suspect Linked To Crimes in Multiple States

Surprise, Arizona PD

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

4:39 PM – Wednesday, February 21, 2023

A man accused of stabbing two people in Arizona has been tied to crimes in multiple states, including a murder in New York.

26-year-old Raad Almansoori was arrested in Arizona on Sunday, for stabbing a female employee several times in the bathroom of a McDonalds in Surprise on February 18th.

Authorities say Almansoori is also responsible for the stabbing of a woman and attempted carjacking in Phoenix the day prior.

“We’re all safer with Almansoori off the streets,” said Surprise Police Department Chief Benny Piña.

Piña also said that while speaking to the suspect, he also admitted to committing a homicide in New York before fleeing to Arizona, telling them to “Google the SoHo 54 hotel.”

Days before he was apprehended, the NYPD accused Almansoori of bludgeoning a 38-year-old woman to death in a New York City hotel room on February 8th.

Investigators said 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was working as an escort on the night of February 7th when she and Almansoori “got into a dispute over how much time he could spend in the room,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

He still hasn’t been arrested in the case, but Kenny said they have “probable cause” to pursue charges.

New York Police are seeking an arrest warrant and extradition for Almansoori, however, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said they plan on keeping him in Arizona.

“I’ve instructed my extradition attorneys not to agree to that, we’re going to keep him here, these are mandatory prison sentences,” Mitchell said. “Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so that he can’t be out doing this to individuals.”

Alvin Bragg criticized Mitchell’s statement, saying she’s playing “political games.”

Authorities said Almansoori has also been arrested in Texas and Florida for kidnapping and sexual assault.

He is currently being held without bond.

Detectives with the Surprise Police Department are asking anyone with information to call 623-222-4000.

