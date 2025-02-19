Ariz: At Least 2 Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide 

Marana Regional Airport in Arizona. (Photo via; Google Maps)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:44 PM – Wednesday, February 18, 2025

At least two people have died after two small planes collided midair at a regional airport in Arizona.

On Wednesday, an aircraft collision occurred at the Marana Regional Airport, northwest of Tucson. According to the Marana Police Department, at least two people were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the planes have been identified as a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II.

They stated that the planes “collided while upwind of runway 12,” one of two runways at the airport.

The Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair impacted terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured.”

No information about the victim or how the collision occurred has been publicly released.

Currently, the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are responding to the incident.

