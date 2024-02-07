Argentina’s Milei Vows To Move Embassy To Jerusalem

Argentina’s President Javier Milei prays at the Western Wall, the last remaining vestige of the Second Temple which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem’s Old City on February 6, 2024. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:33 AM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Argentinian President Javier Milei has vowed to relocate his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Milei arrived in Israel. He was accompanied on his trip to the Jewish State by Rabbi Shimon Axel and his spouse, his Chief of Staff Karina Milei, and by Diana Mondino, the Foreign Minister of Argentina.

When the group touched down in Israel, Milei was welcomed by Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

“You are a value-driven person committed only to truth, and it is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel immediately to support us in the struggle to defend the Jewish people against Hamas terrorists,” Katz said. “I thank you for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and for your announcement now to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Welcome to Israel, Mr. President – Viva La Libertad Carajo!”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took to X (Twitter) to also welcome Milei.

“I warmly welcome the arrival to Israel of the President of Argentina, Israel’s friend, Javier Milei, who announced the relocation of Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. Welcome, dear friend!” Netanyahu wrote.

Later on Tuesday, Milei paid a visit to the Western Wall. He is scheduled to meet with members of Netanyahu’s war cabinet on Wednesday.

Milei first promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem during his election campaign.

There isn’t an ambassador from Argentina in Israel, and no concrete measures have been taken to circumvent the relocation. However, an Israeli diplomat told The Times of Israel that “the positive statement is important,” and “we look forward to Argentina opening the sixth embassy in Jerusalem.”

This visit marked Milei’s first bilateral visit since he took office in December.

Hamas blasted Milei, stating that it viewed the move as “an infringement of the rights of our Palestinian people to their land, and a violation of the rules of international law, considering Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian land.”

Currently, Jerusalem is home to embassies for Kosovo, Guatemala, Honduras, and the United States.

There are embassy branches of other nations in the capital, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!