Apple Says They Will Fix Software Issues Causing iPhone 15 Models To Overheat

11:03 AM – Monday, October 2, 2023

Apple Inc. is blaming new software bugs for the new iPhone 15 models’ overheating issues.

The multinational technology company based in Cupertino, California, said on Saturday that it is developing an upgrade for the iOS17 operating system, which runs the iPhone 15, to prohibit apps from “overload[ing] the system” and causing the newest phone models to overheat.

Apple claimed that these problems were happening due to a combination of bugs in iOS 17, certain bugs in apps, and a temporary set-up period.

A spokesperson for Apple gave a statement to CNBC where the company discussed the issues.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

The statement from Apple comes as an influx of iPhone users have been complaining recently on Apple’s forums, Reddit, and other social media platforms that all four iPhone 15 models tend to get hotter than expected during everyday use.

Additionally, Instagram also updated its app in order to stop the models from overheating for users.

The tech giant did not specify what time frame they expect the issues to be fixed, but they did say that iPhone 15 owners are safe to use their devices while awaiting the latest update.

Apple emphasized that the overheating issue can be fixed quickly with upcoming software updates even with the company facing three consecutive quarters of a year-after-year decline in sales overall.

According to reports, Apple is hiking the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max to $1,200, a $100 or 9% increase from the previous model, in an effort to offset the declining sales.

However, investors worry that the decline over the past few quarters has already wiped out over $300 billion in shareholder wealth after Apple’s market value closed at $3 trillion for the first time in June.

