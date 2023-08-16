Apple Agrees To Pay Up To $500M In Settlement Over Slowed-Down IPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 11 as he delivers the keynote address during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled new products during the event. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

IPhone users whose devices have slowed down due to software updates will soon be reimbursed.

The tech giant has been ordered to pay out between $310 million and $500 million, spread across almost three million users who owned pre-2018 model iPhones.

The news comes following a 2018 class action lawsuit that accused Apple of intentionally pushing new software updates on users in order to force them to upgrade to a newer phone, referred to as “batterygate.”

The company agreed to pay upwards of $500 million to resolve the issue back in March 2020.

In the lawsuit, Apple admitted to slowing down the software for the older iPhones in 2017 at the time.

However, the tech company originally claimed that the software updates helped prevent older batteries from forcing devices to shut down randomly and they also doubled down by denying any efforts to force consumers to upgrade to newer models.

Additionally, Apple claimed that once users with older batteries replaced them, the iPhone would return to normal speed.

For users who filed a claim, they are expected to receive a $65 payment from Apple. However, the sum of the payment will depend on the overall number of approved claims.

Only affected users who filed claims before October 6th, 2020, are eligible to receive a check.

Currently, it is unclear when eligible users will receive their settlement payments.

