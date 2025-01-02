Appeals Court Blocks Net Neutrality Rules In Setback For Biden Administration

Rally organizers carry away props following a protest outside the Federal Communication Commission building against the end of net neutralityrules December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:19 AM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the Federal Communications Commission does not have the legal authority to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules.

A three-judge panel apart of a Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced that the FCC lacked jurisdiction to reinstate the rules initially implemented in 2015 by the agency under former Democrat President Barack Obama. It was later repealed by the commission in 2017 under then- President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden had called for the FCC to reinstate the rules.

Net neutrality rules force internet service providers (ISP) to treat internet data and users equally rather than restricting access, slowing speeds, or blocking content for specific users. Additionally, the rules also forbid special arrangements in which ISPs give improved network speeds or more access to “favored” users.

The appeals court cited the Supreme Court’s June decision in a case known as “Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo” to overturn a 1984 precedent that had given deference to government agencies in interpreting laws they administer. “Applying Loper Bright means we can end the FCC’s vacillations,” the court ruled.

In April, the FCC voted along party lines to resume regulatory oversight of broadband internet networks and to reinstate open internet rules adopted in 2015 that were rescinded under then-President Trump. As a result, industry groups filed suit and successfully convinced the court to temporarily block the rules as they considered the case.

The rules would give the FCC new provisions to crack down on Chinese telecom companies and the ability to monitor internet service outages.

