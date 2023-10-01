AOC Says She Plans To Vote Out McCarthy, Pelosi Comments Raise Eyebrows

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:18 PM – Sunday, October 1, 2023

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) says that she “absolutely” plans to vote out GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Sunday, the Democrat representative told reporters that she thinks McCarthy (R-Calif.) is a “very weak speaker,” after being asked if she intends to back a motion to vote him out.

“Absolutely. I think Kevin McCarthy is a very weak speaker. He clearly has lost control of his caucus,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “ He has brought the United States and millions of Americans to the brink, waiting until the final hour to keep the government open and even then only issuing a 45-day extension. So we’re going to be right back in this place in November.”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also announced his intentions to vote out the house speaker.

His demand comes on the heels of McCarthy setting up a floor vote on Saturday. This would be considered a “continuing resolution” to finance the government for 47 days and avert a shutdown with virtually no constraints attached.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week,” Gaetz said. “I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy.”

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) maintained that Gaetz’s threat was a waste of time, since McCarthy had no “sway” in the House.

“You’re wasting your time on that guy because he has no sway in the House. Except to get on TV and to raise money on the internet,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also called Gaetz a ”fraud” for claiming that he was bringing the motion to the floor since McCarthy had set a bipartisan agreement to fund the government on the House floor.

While it is assumed that the majority of Democrats would condemn McCarthy in a vote to remove him, Pelosi still urged her party to follow the lead of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“Follow the leader,” she asserted.

Pelosi also reportedly warned Jeffries to be careful about extending a lifeline to McCarthy due to fears that “the Republican cannot be trusted.”

